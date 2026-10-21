Hansi Flick has been dealt a fresh blow ahead of the Clasico against Real Madrid. Barcelona have confirmed that Dani Olmo suffered an injury to his left adductor muscle that will keep him off the pitch for around a month.

In an official statement on their X account on Wednesday, the Catalan club said medical examinations had confirmed the injury to Olmo's left adductor muscle, the result of a collision with an opponent during the Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain.









The injury rules Olmo out of Sunday's clash with Real Madrid at the Camp Nou, the tenth round of La Liga. It's a fresh blow to Flick's plans ahead of the eagerly awaited encounter.

Barcelona had gone down 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening in the third round of the Champions League league phase. Olmo limped off injured in the 27th minute, with Fermin Lopez coming on in his place.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA Watch

Before the official statement landed, Spanish newspaper "AS" reported that Olmo left the Parc des Princes holding his thigh in a manner that caused concern, amid fears of a muscle tear that could sideline him for several weeks.

The club confirmed the absence will last around a month. Barcelona lose one of their key options in midfield and attack during a period packed with matches.

Third blow to Flick ahead of the Real Madrid fixture

Olmo's injury comes with Barcelona already struggling for fitness, after Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia both picked up knocks in the last La Liga outing against Real Betis.

Flick faces a new challenge ahead of the Clasico. He must juggle the absences and try to restore balance after the European defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, with the team preparing to meet their rivals in a match that could prove vital in the race for the top of La Liga.