Racing Santander have stood firm on their financial demands to sell their talented player to Barcelona during the current summer transfer window, something that makes Barça's task more difficult.

Barcelona are monitoring the young Spanish defender Jorge Salinas, the Racing Santander player, amid growing interest from several prominent European clubs. The Catalan club hold the advantage in the race to sign the 19-year-old, who prefers a move to the Camp Nou despite the numerous offers on the table for him.

One of the most prominent rising talents in Spanish football, Salinas caught the eye with his performances for Racing Santander and helped fire the team to promotion to La Liga. That form has prompted clubs such as Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Porto, Bologna and Eintracht Frankfurt to follow his situation closely.

Chema Aragón, Racing Santander's sporting director, confirmed their firm stance regarding Jorge Salinas (19 years old), the left-back and centre-back who is a target for Barcelona.

In comments carried by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", he repeated that he does not intend to sell unless a club pays the full value of the release clause of 16 million euros. Barcelona are offering only around 6 million euros.

Racing, he affirmed, are seeking to protect their sporting assets and keep their best players.

"We hope they stay," he said, also referring to Puerta. But he stressed that if big clubs come in with offers at the value of the release clause, the situation could change.

He admitted: "There is nothing we can do if a big star appears".

Should Salinas remain in the squad after the transfer window closes, Aragón explained, the club will consider improving the terms of his contract in a way that reflects his importance to the team.

The sporting director praised his conduct, affirming that he "behaves impeccably" and that he is not seeking a move at all.

He also commended his professionalism during pre-season, noting that he returned in good physical condition. He added: "If he stays, his development will have to be reflected in his contract".

Barcelona's interest is not limited to Salinas's talent alone, but extends to the technical qualities that make him an ideal project for the future. The Spanish defender is naturally left-footed, a rare asset in the transfer market, and he can play as a left-sided centre-back or a left-back with equal efficiency.

Reports indicate that Barcelona's scouts are impressed by his ability to build play from the back, his confidence in possession and his composure under pressure, alongside his physical presence and competitiveness. Those qualities align with the criteria the club applies when signing young defenders.