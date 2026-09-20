Official response from the Premier League: why was Manchester United not awarded a penalty against Fulham?

Manchester United were denied a penalty against Fulham despite the ball striking Calvin Bassey's hand, and the decision sparked widespread controversy.

Replays showed clear contact after Lisandro Martinez played the ball towards the Fulham defender in the 86th minute of Sunday's 1-1 draw.

United were trailing by a single goal at the time, fighting to salvage a point.

Referee Peter Bankes waved play on, and his fellow officials backed him according to The Sun.

The Premier League have since shown complete transparency over the incident, publishing a statement through their Match Centre on X.

They also released the full text of the conversation between Bankes, assistant referee Dan Cook and video assistant referee Nick Hopton.

The statement read: "The referee's decision not to award a penalty in favour of Manchester United because of a possible handball by Bassey was checked, and this was confirmed by the video assistant referee (VAR) technology."

Cook, the first assistant referee, told his colleagues after the ball struck Bassey's hand: "It's close to his body - it hit him but his arm is close to his body."

Bankes replied: "The decision taken on the pitch is play on."

Hopton added: "His arms are close to his body. As shown - confirming the decision to play on on the pitch, exactly as it was described on the pitch."

A gloomy afternoon looked on the cards for United after Martinez turned the ball into his own net past Senne Lammens, who shares equal responsibility, a little over an hour in.

Frustration among their fans only grew when the handball appeals went ignored. Then came the reprieve. United equalised in the 89th minute to salvage something from the game.







