Leeds United confirmed on Thursday evening that they had completed the signing of goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City for a record transfer fee.

Leeds's website revealed the 23-year-old had put pen to paper on a five-year deal, though the club kept the financial details under wraps.

According to Sky Sports, the base fee for Trafford hit £40 million. That makes him the most expensive signing in Leeds United's history.

Trafford also becomes the most expensive British goalkeeper ever, and the fourth priciest of all time.

Only three keepers sit above him on that list: Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for £72 million, Alisson Becker, who moved to Liverpool from Roma for £67 million, and André Onana, who cost Manchester United £47.2 million from Inter Milan.

A key figure for England throughout the age groups, Trafford capped that rise with a place in the senior squad at the 2026 World Cup.

Standing at 1.91 metres, the goalkeeper leaves the Etihad Stadium having featured in 17 matches last season across all competitions, including the Premier League and the Champions League.

Trafford told his club's channel: "I don't really care if I have to prove anything to anyone. I know my abilities well. I go out onto the pitch and give my absolute best, and I try to enjoy myself as much as possible."

He continued: "I'm very excited and happy that everything is finally over. Now I can focus on preparing for the new season and joining everyone next week."

He added: "Leeds is a wonderful club, full of energy and passion, both from the club's side and the fans. That makes the difference, because the energy of the team, the players and the fans contributes to the results and the performance."