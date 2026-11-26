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Real Madrid have officially become the first team to reach the Champions League knockout stage after securing a place in the top 24 of the league phase. They were helped by their perfect record over the first five rounds and by Paris Saint-Germain's 2-2 draw with Roma on Wednesday evening.

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Los Blancos have a perfect record: 15 points from five matches and top spot in the table after a strong start to their European campaign. Last time out, they came from behind to thrash PSV Eindhoven 5-1.

Kylian Mbappe has shone in the Champions League, leading Real Madrid's scoring in the competition with six goals, while Jude Bellingham has made a strong comeback, and the Madrid side are making no secret of their ambition to challenge for the title under coach Jose Mourinho .

Madrid made it official once it became mathematically impossible for them to drop to 25th place or lower. They can no longer finish the league phase outside the knockout places. They're also closing in on a top-eight spot, which would send them straight into the last 16.

Roma's draw with Paris Saint-Germain sealed it. That result officially guaranteed Real Madrid's European campaign would continue, while the French side, on 13 points, missed the chance to confirm their own qualification in the fifth round by failing to claim another win in the competition.

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Paris Saint-Germain now need to avoid defeat away to Aston Villa on 8 December to book a knockout place without relying on results elsewhere. Their final two matches, against Como and Galatasaray, follow in January.

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Slip-up against Roma aside, the Parisians don't look in danger of missing out. Opta's projections give them a 94.08% chance of a top-eight finish in the league phase, which would guarantee direct passage to the last 16, according to French outlet "RMC ٍSport".

Real Madrid are favourites to finish top of the league phase, with Opta giving them a 54.93% chance. Paris Saint-Germain have a 19.75% chance of first place and a 24.69% chance of finishing second.

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Paris Saint-Germain have won the last two editions of the Champions League. On both occasions, though, they failed to qualify directly for the last 16.