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On an extraordinary day within the corridors of Real Madrid, sporting legend and economic success came together under one roof, as the club secured overwhelming approval for Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal to join its board of directors, a move whose significance goes beyond simply appointing a global name to an administrative post.

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Florentino Pérez celebrated one of Spanish sport's biggest names joining the club family, but the general assembly delivered more than that. Members also approved strong financial accounts and a record €1.25 billion budget for next season.

The extraordinary general assembly, held in person and remotely at the Real Madrid City basketball hall, voted by a landslide to appoint Nadal to the board of directors. Members also approved the financial results for the 2025-2026 season and the projected budget for the following campaign, a clear statement of the club's sporting and economic ambitions.

Nadal secured 99.5% of the vote to join Real Madrid's board. Of the 1,713 votes cast, 1,704 backed his appointment, with 4 against and 5 abstentions.

The extraordinary assembly had just one item on its agenda: ratifying the Spanish tennis legend's appointment to the board, in accordance with Article 46 of the club's statutes.

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The club's representatives gave Nadal a rousing welcome and warm applause. It's easy to see why. He's one of Real Madrid's best-known supporters and has been an honorary member since 2011.

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Pérez made no secret of his delight, calling Nadal's arrival a special day for the club and for him personally as president of Real Madrid.

Pérez told the members: "We all know the exceptional standing of Rafael Nadal. His name is already engraved in the history of world sport. He has achieved something rare, becoming a legend admired and respected all over the world."

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He added: "But those who have had the chance to know him up close realise that his greatness goes far beyond his successes and his countless titles. Rafa is a person who has earned the respect and affection of millions thanks to his character and his conduct on and off the court, and his unwavering commitment to the values that make sport great."

Pérez: Nadal is one of our own and his arrival goes beyond a mere appointment

Pérez insisted the bond between Nadal and the club runs deeper than sporting admiration. In his eyes, the tennis great is one of the institution's own, with a deep emotional attachment to its colours.

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The president explained: "For us, there is something that carries a very special meaning, which is that Rafa is one of our own. He is an honorary member of Real Madrid, he feels deeply for these colours, and he has always proudly expressed his belonging to the club."

He continued: "Therefore, his joining our board of directors represents much more than simply the arrival of an exceptional figure. It means that one of the greatest legends of Spanish and world sport wants to share with us the responsibility and the pride of working for the future of Real Madrid."

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Pérez was confident Nadal's presence would help the club keep building a strong future for generations to come while preserving its identity, principles and ambitions.

Then he spoke directly to the Spanish star: "Dear Rafa, your acceptance of a place on the Real Madrid board of directors is a great honour for us. This club is your home, and I am certain that, through this new role, we will continue to share many moments of pride and excitement."

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Nadal: A great responsibility, and I will work to maintain the club's standing

Nadal was thrilled to join the board, and well aware of the weight of responsibility that comes with it, given the club's global standing.

Nadal said: "It is a great honour and a source of immense happiness. My membership of the Real Madrid board of directors represents a great responsibility, because this club is passed down from parents to children and it unites people. For me, it brings me together with my family and friends to watch matches together."

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He added: "I am fully aware of the scale of the responsibility, because Real Madrid is a global brand. It is a weighty responsibility, and I accept it so that, over time, I can learn and contribute to ensuring that this club continues to be the best in the world."

He signed off by stressing his desire to help preserve the club's success: "I will work to ensure that things stay as they are, a successful club, and that it continues that way in the years to come. Hala Madrid!"

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His sporting record speaks for itself: 92 singles titles, including 22 Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cup titles with the Spanish national team. He has also been world number one.

Real Madrid announce record budget of €1.25 billion

Nadal wasn't the only headline. The numbers made strong reading too, with members approving the accounts for the 2025-2026 season and next season's budget of €1.25 billion, a new record.

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Vice-president Pedro López Jiménez opened his financial presentation with a striking line: "I will give a summary of what goes on in the engine room of the aircraft carrier, so that it can achieve successive victories."

He then added, jokingly: "Sometimes the ball goes in, sometimes it doesn't, and sometimes the video assistant referee plays a decisive role."

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Real Madrid ended the 2025-2026 financial year with a net profit of €26.2 million, keeping their positive record going for the 26th consecutive year.

Revenue topped €1 billion for the third season running, reaching a record €1.221 billion, while the club's net worth rose to €624 million.

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The club also paid more than €354 million into the public treasury last season through taxes and social security contributions. That's a measure of the scale of their economic activity and financial impact.

Santiago Bernabéu leads ambitions for economic growth

The Santiago Bernabéu features heavily in the growth plans. Its revenue rose by 11% even though the stadium isn't yet fully operational, and the renovation project cost €1.408 billion.

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According to the vice-president, 74% of revenue came from commercial activities and stadium operations. Competitions and sporting bodies such as LaLiga, the Spanish Football Federation, UEFA and FIFA made up the remaining 26%.

Members approved the 2025-2026 accounts with 1,710 votes, or 99.25%, with 5 against and 8 abstentions.

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The 2026-2027 budget targets revenue of €1.25 billion, an expected rise of 2.4%. The club is banking on a further boost from commercial activities and its investment in the Santiago Bernabéu.

Stadium operating revenue should climb by 16%, the club expects, driven by 115% growth in commercial revenue and a 22% rise in income from the Bernabéu Tour and its associated activities.

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Real Madrid also expect the Sky Bar to strengthen their finances in the coming period once it is fully operational, following the settlement of the legal dispute surrounding it.

New sponsors and more stores, with women's football receiving an increase

The new budget projects a 22% rise in sponsorship revenue. That follows the renewal of several commercial agreements, led by the partnerships with Adidas, Emirates and Unicaja, and the arrival of new sponsors including Uber Eats, Hotels.com, PreZero, Iren and Campofrío.

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The club is also targeting a 15% rise in store sales, helped by a new store inside the Santiago Bernabéu. The women's football team's budget will rise by 12%.

Members passed the new budget with 1,705 votes, or 99%, with 5 against and 12 abstentions.

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The assembly closed with members approving membership fees for the 2027-2028 season. The board had proposed an annual subscription of €156.79 before VAT.

Retirees over 65 who have been members for at least 25 years will pay a reduced fee of €78.33, while members aged between 11 and 14 will pay €53.66. Under-11s pay nothing, and neither do those whose membership has exceeded 50 years.

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The fees went through with 1,659 votes, or 96.4%, with 36 against and 26 abstentions.

Real Madrid left the assembly with a historic board appointment, having landed one of world sport's biggest names, and financial figures that bolster their future ambitions. It's fresh proof that Florentino Pérez wants to cement the club's strength on and off the pitch.