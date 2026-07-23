Elliot Anderson is officially a Manchester City player. The 23-year-old midfielder joins from Nottingham Forest for around €135 million and has signed a contract until mid-2031 at the Etihad Stadium.

Talk of the transfer had been growing for a while, but City have now completed the deal. Anderson was in action for England at the World Cup in recent weeks, where he finished third. He can now turn his full attention to the new challenge at Manchester City.

"Manchester City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the squad they have is fantastic - in every position they have enormous quality. As soon as I heard they wanted me, I was determined to make this move happen. As a footballer, you want to test yourself at the very highest level. At City I will get that chance," Anderson said via the club channels.

"From the outside, you can see that City are a club who look after their players well and offer the perfect environment to get the best out of yourself. The success the club have enjoyed and the way they have played over the past 10 to 15 years are extraordinary. It is a privilege that I am getting the chance to be part of that."

"After my holiday, I am determined to fight my way into the team. It is a club built to win trophies and compete at the absolute top of football. That appeals to every footballer. I am incredibly happy to have been given this opportunity and I am determined to repay the faith Manchester City have shown in me," Anderson concluded.

City's Director of Football Hugo Viana is, unsurprisingly, delighted with the arrival of the Englishman. "Elliot is currently one of the biggest young midfield talents in world football. He brings energy, an enormous work rate and has exceptionally good passing. His development in recent years has been impressive and underlines his ambition to become the best player possible."

At once, Anderson becomes Manchester City's most expensive signing of all time. Jack Grealish had held that title since 2022 after his transfer worth €117.5 million. For Tijjani Reijnders, Anderson's arrival could be bad news, although it remains to be seen what the plans of new manager Enzo Maresca are.