The dispute between Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish La Liga association, and Real Madrid has entered a new phase. Spain's Higher Sports Council has referred his controversial remarks to the Administrative Court for Sport, which will determine whether they constitute a serious breach of the Sports Law.

According to the Catalan newspaper "Sport", the Higher Sports Council (CSD) announced on Thursday that it had filed a formal request with the Administrative Court for Sport (TAD) over remarks by Tebas, who also serves as vice-president of the Spanish Football Federation. He had compared Real Madrid's media communication methods to the propaganda mechanisms used by Joseph Goebbels, the minister of propaganda in Nazi Germany.

A post that ignited the crisis

The case dates back to last Friday. Tebas published a comment on his account on the platform "X", criticising the communication methods adopted by the Royal club and invoking the name of Goebbels, one of the most prominent symbols of propaganda during the Nazi regime.

That comparison sparked widespread controversy. The Higher Sports Council then intervened on its own initiative, relying on its legal powers, and asked the Administrative Court for Sport to determine whether the remarks of the La Liga association president contained indications of a serious sporting offence.

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A possible sanction

According to "Sport", the Council's request rests on Article 76, paragraph four, clause "b" of the Spanish Sports Law No. 10/1990, which classifies public and manifest acts affecting sporting dignity or decorum among serious offences.

In its memorandum, the Council cited previous jurisprudence of the Administrative Court for Sport, based on rulings of the Spanish Supreme Court. These link the concept of sporting dignity and decorum to the need to maintain a framework of civilised conduct within the sporting community, requiring mutual respect between those who occupy influential positions in the field.

Crucially, the Council stressed that the Administrative Court for Sport acts independently in the exercise of its competences. Referring the case does not represent a prior conviction of Tebas. It is simply a step to examine whether his remarks warrant disciplinary action under the law.