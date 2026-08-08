Official comment: will Al-Hilal snatch Al-Qadsiah's star before the end of the transfer window?

Al-Qadsiah striker Abdullah Al-Salem has ended speculation over a move to Al-Hilal this transfer window, confirming he will stay put and focus on the new season.

Al-Salem told Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat": "I am settled and continuing with Al-Qadsiah and I am seeking to serve it, and I know absolutely nothing about these offers."

The striker insists the team's goals stretch well beyond simply competing. "Our ambition this season is to win a title with the team," he said.

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He also praised Al-Qadsiah's recent preparations. "The Spain camp was very successful," he said, pointing to the team's readiness ahead of the new campaign.

Turning to the club's hierarchy, Al-Salem hailed the work done over the past seasons. The management, he stressed, poured huge effort into building and developing the project. "Al-Qadsiah's management worked hard in the previous seasons on the success of the club's project," he said.

Now, he believes, the club stand on the brink of reward. "I believe this season will be the season of reaping the fruits," he said, slamming the door on any talk about his future.