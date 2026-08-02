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Official: Chelsea announce signing of Argentina international

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Included in Argentina's squad for the 2026 World Cup

Chelsea confirmed the signing of the Argentina international on Sunday during the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Blues released an official statement, reading: "Chelsea Football Club is pleased to confirm the signing of Argentina international Valentin Barco from Strasbourg."

It continued: "The versatile midfielder has signed a contract until 2033 and will join head coach Xabi Alonso and his new team-mates later in pre-season."

Barco, 21, launched his career with Boca Juniors in Argentina. He made his first professional appearance aged 16 after rising through the club's academy, winning several titles before crossing to England in 2024 to join Brighton and Hove Albion.

On the Sussex coast, he took in loan spells at Sevilla and Strasbourg, joining the latter permanently after the 2024/25 season. That was his standout spell, one that helped Strasbourg secure European football.

Twelve goal contributions across 43 matches in all competitions last season underlined his fine form, which earned him a place in Argentina's squad for the 2026 World Cup. He currently has five international caps.

The club signed off: "Welcome to Chelsea, Valentin. We look forward to you joining the team soon."



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