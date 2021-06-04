Official: Andre Ayew’s Swansea City departure announced

The Ghanaian has become a free agent after seeing out his contract at Liberty Stadium

Ghana international Andre is leaving Swansea City after their unsuccessful Premier League quest, the club have announced.

The 31-year-old parts ways with the Jack Army as a free agent, his contract having run out at the end of the 2020-21 season.

He leaves on a high note on a personal level, having finished the campaign as the club’s top scorer, just as he did the season before.

“Swansea City can confirm its retained list following the end of the 2020-21 season,” the Jack Army said in a publication confirming their retained list for the 2021-22 term on their official website.

“Andre Ayew, Kieron Freeman, Declan John and Barrie McKay have seen their contracts come to an end and will depart the Liberty Stadium.

“Ayew has been the club’s top scorer for the past two seasons, amassing 35 goals since returning from a loan spell at Fenerbahce.”

It is believed that Ayew would have extended his second spell stay with Swansea had the club been successful in their Premier League promotion quest last season.

He first joined the Welsh outfit from French fold Olympique Marseille in 2015, making an immediate impact in scoring 12 goals to help the Jack Army finish 12th in his first season.

His fine form attracted the attention of West Ham who signed him in a then club record fee of £20.5 million.

He was a regular for the Hammers in the 2016-17 season and scored six goals.

Form and fitness setbacks slowed his progress at his new club, and in January 2018, it was decided that he moved back to Swansea for a second spell to help their fight in staying in the Premier League.

Things did not go well as planned as the Jack Army ultimately suffered relegation, forcing Ayew out on loan to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce for the 2018-19 campaign in his bid to keep playing elite division football.

Amid rumours of a permanent move to a top division club, Ayew decided to return to Swansea for their 2019-20 Championship term to boost their ambition to secure a return to the Premier League.

It was nearly a mission accomplished as Steve Cooper’s side reached the promotion play-off semi-final, where they succumbed to Brentford.

In the just-ended season, the story was not much different, although they went a step further to the final this time around, where they came up against Brentford once again and suffered a 2-0 loss.