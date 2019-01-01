OFFICIAL: Ageless Essam El-Hadary joins Nogoom FC

The Egyptian topflight side has confirmed the arrival of the 46-year-old who moved from cross-city rivals, Ismaily

Nogoom FC have completed the signing of legendary Essam El-Hadary on a free transfer.

El-Hadary, 46 who made history as the oldest player ever to feature in the Fifa World Cup joined the Giza based side, after spending six months with Ismaily.

Before his contract was ended by Ismaily, he was stripped the club’s captaincy for deliberately missing a Caf encounter.

With this move, the club becomes the legend’s 10th club since he made his professional debut for Domyat Club in 1993.

He will battle 39-year-old Ahmed Saad, Ahmed Abdelfattah and Mohamed El-Shahat for a place in the starting lineup.

Nogoom are currently placed 12th in the Egyptian topflight with 21 points and they face Zamalek in their next game on Saturday.