Expected protests in Paris have forced a change to the date of the eagerly awaited clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon in the eighth round of the French league. The competition's organising body has pushed the match to Monday, rather than holding it this Sunday at the Parc des Princes, at the request of the security authorities.

The decision comes a week after the protests of 17 October, which drew hundreds of thousands onto the streets in several French cities. Another large mobilisation is expected during the new movement scheduled for Saturday 24 October.

Authorities want to tighten security measures, especially after acts of violence and the looting of shops in a number of major cities during the previous protests, despite the peaceful nature of most of the gatherings.

Jean-Didier Berger, the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of the Interior, announced that the security deployment would be 20% larger than the previous measures.

Next matches PSG Ligue 1 15:30 OL

That meant mobilising large numbers of security forces, particularly in the capital, which prompted the Paris police to postpone the game.

Although the French Professional Football League did not support changing the date of the match, the final decision came down in favour of the security authorities.

A clash with Ballon d'Or night

The knock-on effect went beyond the new date. The match now coincides with the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, set to be held in London on Monday. The irony is that some Paris Saint-Germain stars may be unable to follow the event because of their football commitments.

Several of the Parisian players are in the running for the award, among them Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha. The Georgian star, it should be noted, is nursing a cruciate ligament injury.

It all echoes what happened last year. Heavy rain in the Bouches-du-Rhône region forced the postponement of the match between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain, which Marseille won 1-0. The clash ended up being played at the Vélodrome on the same night as the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, when Dembélé was crowned with the award.