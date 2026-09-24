"The doors are open," said Barnet FC manager Dean Brennan. Brennan confirmed that Alli was using the training facilities in north London as a tenant, but said the former Tottenham Hotspur star was welcome to join first-team training with the League Two leaders.

Speaking to talkSport, Brennan said Alli "is going through a really tough time at the moment". "There is obviously a reason why nobody has signed him."

Still, he believes the 30-year-old, who has 37 England caps, deserves a "second chance".

"At our football club, lots of lads whose contracts have expired train with us," said Brennan. "If Dele wants to train with us, the doors are open to him. He can get fit again with us and train with the team."

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What happened to Dele Alli after his Tottenham exit?

Since his Spurs contract expired in 2022, Alli has made 29 competitive appearances across spells with Everton, Besiktas and, most recently, Como. His last match came a year and a half ago. In his first and only appearance for Cesc Fabregas' Como, Alli came off the bench against AC Milan and was sent off after nine minutes.

At a very young age, Alli was one of the best players in England and the Premier League. He won the league's best young player award twice and played alongside stars such as Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris as Spurs challenged for the league title and the Champions League.

Across 269 competitive appearances for Spurs, he scored 67 goals and provided 59 assists. After coach Mauricio Pochettino left following the 2019 Champions League final defeat to Liverpool, Alli's star also began to fade.

Back in 2023, he spoke in an interview about mental health issues and unresolved childhood trauma.







