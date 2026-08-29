Offensive chants against Barcelona and the Spain national team sweep across La Liga

La Liga has condemned offensive chants targeting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at three stadiums, alongside chants against Spain and the national team at two more, after the first two rounds of matches in the top two divisions.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", La Liga has published the complaint letters it sends each week to the Competitions Committee of the Spanish Football Federation and the National Commission Against Violence. Those letters flag chants heard at matches that incite violence or carry insults or content marked by intolerance.

The reported chants included insults aimed at Pedro Sanchez with the phrase: "Pedro Sanchez.. son of a b....", at three stadiums. These were the Metropolitano during Atletico Madrid against Villarreal, the Coliseum during Getafe against Racing, and Los Carmenes during Granada against Real Mallorca. All three matches came in the second round.

Chants of "Spain the b...., and the national team the b...." also featured in the reports, both at Camp Nou during Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao in the first round and at El Sadar during Osasuna against Levante in the second.

Fans at the Metropolitano also aimed chants of "Barcelona the b...., Catalonia the b...." at their rivals.

The RCDE Stadium drew reports of chants during the team's matches against Elche and Real Madrid, which included: "He is a wonderful pilot, a divine landing, come on Taliban, send planes to the Camp Nou".

Other chants reported at El Sadar ran: "La Romareda, the b.... pigsty, where Legaleo and the police gather. What a b.... smell, what filth, with a bomb all of that will fly into the air, an explosion from Gomma 2, and to hell with Aragon. Osasuna enjoys watching that b.... Zaragoza burn".

La Liga explained that "these chants are included among the prohibited behaviours, and are therefore subject to penalties, whether under the Spanish Football Federation's sporting disciplinary code or under the legislation on combating violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport".



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