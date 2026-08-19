Al-Hilal star and Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has knocked the skipper of neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Nassr off the top of the Saudi Roshn League, in a battle waged off the pitch.

"EA SPORTS FC" have published their list of the highest-rated Saudi League players in the "FC27" video game, and Ronaldo has dropped from the top spot he had held for the past three years.

Ronaldo comes second in the Saudi League with a rating of 84. That leaves him behind compatriot Ruben Neves, the Al-Hilal midfielder, whose rating of 85 makes him the highest-rated player in the division.

He does not sit in second place alone. Ronaldo ties with Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Al-Hilal midfielder, and Mexico's Julian Quinones, the Al-Qadsiah forward.

Six players land a rating of 83: Portugal's Francisco Trincao, Brazil's Roger Ibanez and England's Ivan Toney of Al-Ahli, France's Kingsley Coman, Spain's Inigo Martinez, and Portugal's Joao Felix of Al-Nassr.

Several world-class names miss out on the top ten altogether. France's Karim Benzema and Theo Hernandez of Al-Hilal both get a rating of 82, level with Al-Nassr star Sadio Mane of Senegal.

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