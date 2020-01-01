Odisha's Stuart Baxter: We were a threat to ATK Mohun Bagan

ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to lose a match in the Indian Super League 2020-21...

Odisha played an evenly-contested match against a formidable at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday.

A goal in the final minute of the injury time from Roy Krishna cost Stuart Baxter's team the game despite putting out a decent display overall.

Both the teams created plenty of chances but failed to break the deadlock in normal time. However, Odisha head coach Stuart Baxter felt his side were not unlucky as they played brilliant football and were a threat to the opposition.

The goal by Krishna came from a set-piece as Tiri delivered the dead ball to the right side inside the box where Sandesh Jhingan headed the ball back to the Fijian. Baxter believes these kinds of things happen in a game of football and any team can be punished from a set-piece.

"We started to make decisions on the field and made it difficult when we lost the ball to defend spaces around our defenders. There were too many transitions. We were also a threat. Football has got that nasty habit if you give up transitions and set-plays in the last few minutes of the game. You can be bitten," Stuart Baxter said after the game.

Baxter also mentioned that Odisha FC tried to play a high-pressing game against ATK Mohun Bagan as their opponents can deliver balls of top quality.

"We would cut off the channels into the players that they wanted to find. We wouldn't be tempted unless we were together to press high. We wanted to counter-press as well. So if we lost the balls in their half of the field we wanted to counter-press. Press the players at the back and midfield before they could deliver the quality balls. I thought we managed that really well," he added

Odisha FC will next take on FC on Sunday.