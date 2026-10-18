Mohamed Salah has another passion away from football, and a Turkish report has laid it bare. The Trabzonspor winger is hooked on chess.

Turkish website 61saat reported on Sunday that the Egyptian fills his free time with the board game on an almost daily basis.

He plays his matches through a Turkish platform run by a chess community, where his rating sits at 1400 points.

Salah told the website: "My obsession with chess has reached the point of madness. I play it almost every day, and I love playing this game a great deal."

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On the pitch, the numbers are just as eye-catching. Since joining on a free transfer last summer, Salah has scored 8 goals and set up 4 more in 10 matches, a direct hand in 12 goals, according to the same report.

That form makes him one of Trabzonspor's sharpest weapons for the eagerly awaited clash with Besiktas.

Trabzonspor sit fifth on 13 points, two behind fourth-placed Besiktas. Galatasaray lead the way on 19 points, followed by Amed Sportif on 17 and Fenerbahce third with 16.