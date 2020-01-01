NxGn India: Meet Givson Singh - The midfielder quietly making a name for himself at Arrows

Hailing from the football mad state of Manipur, the midfielder has been making steady progress during his time with the Arrows...

As part of our NxGn series, Goal takes a closer look at the most promising young talents in the country. Having revealed the ten potential stars who have found a place in this year's list, it's time for a detailed look at these players who could play a huge part in the country's future.

First up is Givson Singh Moirangthem, the midfielder who has been quietly making a name for himself. The 17-year-old central midfielder has had a productive season with the this season, making an appearance in every match the team has played in the .

Givson, who hails from Manipur, is an attack-minded midfielder who stands out for his workrate. His link-up with the forward line and his excellent passing range have been assets for Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh.

More teams

Givson has made vital contributions in the attacking third this season with two goals that earned his side valuable points. He scored the equaliser against , turning in a pass from Aman Chetri, in the 78th minute in a game which the Arrows went on to win 2-1. It was Givson's first goal at senior level. He also stepped up to convert an injury-time penalty to hand Arrows a draw against Punjab FC, highlighting his composure.

Though the Arrows side have only nine points from 16 matches, their performances in the I-League this season have been competitive.

"It has been a good experience this season but we are not getting carried away. We are all very young and we got together as a squad only 10 days or so before the I-League started. There was a lack of communication initially but we worked hard and played well. (The experiences of) playing against senior players and foreigners has been great," Givson told Goal.

"We played well in all games but we found it difficult to score in many matches. But it was great for me to score against Churchill Brothers. I got the man of the match award as well, it was great," expressed the teenager.

He is still at a budding stage in his career but the fascination for the game started at a very young age for Givson, with football games on television playing a huge role. But it was his elder brother Basanta Singh who helped nurture Givson's love for football and set him on a path that has taken him through various age-group teams and now the Arrows.

"My brother is one of the most inspirational figures in my life. I did not have much money to buy football equipment or watch matches around our village. I used to go with my elder brother to see matches. He would buy me boots and jerseys," he said.

"The two coaches in Manipur in the academy and Venky sir have all helped me develop a lot."

Givson, who hails from the same village as Dheeraj Singh who was part of the 2017 India U17 World Cup team, started learning the tricks of the trade under local coaches at an academy near his village (Moirangthem) before being scouted by I-League side Punjab FC, then known as .

He was brought into the India youth set-up after impressing then India U17 coach Nicolai Adam with his performances for Minerva. Though he did not make the cut for the 2017 India U17 side, he was brought into the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Elite academy.

Since then, he has been an integral part of the India youth teams and was a key figure in the India U16 side that reached the quarter-finals of the AFC U16 Championship in 2018 under Bibiano Fernandes' tutelage.

In fact, Givson's penchant for scoring goals from midfield was evident during the various exposure tours that India youth teams undertook - an experience Givson feels has been very important in his development.

Article continues below

"The level of football is not that good at India when you compare it to foreign countries. When you go on foreign tours and play in international competitions, you have to play at a higher level because your opposition is at a higher level too. It was a great experience to play against such teams.

"It helps in developing our game. Then in the I-League also, we were playing against foreigners and senior players but when we play together, we play very well even though we are all very young," he assessed.

After impressing in youth football, Givson has made the most of the Indian Arrows project to make an impact in his first season at senior level too. If he keeps working hard, the youngster who made the NxGn 2020 India list will have more limelight coming his way.