Nwakali scores first Alcorcon goal as Umar extends scoring streak

The former Arsenal wonderkid got his maiden goal for the Potters, while his compatriot found the net against Malaga

Kelechi Nwakali ended his lifelong wait for Alcorcon in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Real Oviedo.

The Nigerian midfielder found the net in the second minute, albeit, the visitors clawed back to ensure the game finished all square inside Madrid’s Santo Domingo.

Winless in their last three encounters, Juan Antonio Anquela’s men took an early lead against the Blues. Nwakali controlled a loose ball on the edge of the area before drilling an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Joan Femenias.

Motivated by their impressive start, Alcorcon dominated ball possession, but they could not translate that into goals as they squandered several goalscoring opportunities.

Oviedo’s only real chance to level matters came in the 18th minute but defender Javier Castro was the saving grace for the hosts by stopping Rodri.

The last 45 minutes restarted on an aggressive note from Real Oviedo. A minute after the restart, they were on course to equalise but goalkeeper Dani Jimenez punched away Samuel Obeng’s side.

In the 84th minute, super-sub Gustavo Blanco restored parity thanks to an assist from Javi Mier.

After an imposing display, Nwakali was substituted in the 88th minute for Hugo Fraile. Having failed to get regular action at La Liga side Huesca, the former Arsenal rookie was loaned to the Spanish second-tier side for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

Currently, the Potters occupy 18th spot in the La Liga Smartbank log having garnered 32 points from 32 games.

Elsewhere, Sadiq Umar continued with his breathtaking goalscoring form for Almeria as they crushed Malaga 3-0 away from home.

Featuring in his 28th game of the ongoing season, the Nigerian striker sealed victory for the visitors after Lucas Robertone and Jose Carlos Lazo had handed them a two-goal advantage in the first half.

Thanks to that strike, he now boasts 15 goals so far to sit third in the top scorers’ chart – five less than Real Sporting's Uros Djurdjevic.

As a result, Jose Gomes' Rojiblancos maintained their push for a place in the Spanish elite division. Having accrued 60 points from 32 encounters, they are third in the log - one point below leaders Espanyol.

They take on Rayo Vallecano in their next fixture on Friday at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.