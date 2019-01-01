Nwakaeme's solo goal wraps up Trabzonspor's thrashing of Besiktas

The Nigeria forward starred at Medical Park Stadium on Sunday as the hosts secured an emphatic home win

Anthony Nwakaeme provided an assist and scored a goal as Trabzonspor defeated 4-1 in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Nwakaeme started alongside former captain John Obi Mikel and they were on parade for 90 minutes to help Unal Karaman's side grab their second win in the Turkish top-flight this season.

The Super Eagles forward assisted Alexander Sorloth to make it 3-0 for the hosts before wrapping up the win in the 88th minute.

Nwakaeme ran through Besiktas' defence from the midfield before notching in his first goal in the 2019-20 season.

The victory shot Trabzonspor to fourth in the league table with nine points after six matches and they host next for Thursday's outing.