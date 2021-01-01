Nwakaeme and Osayi-Samuel shine, Ekuban, Samatta in action as Fenerbahce end Trabzonspor winning streak

The African stars featured prominently for their respective clubs at Senol Gunes Akyazi Stadyumu

Anthony Nwakaeme, Caleb Ekuban, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Mbwana Samatta were in action as Fenerbahce secured a 1-0 victory over Trabzonspor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Nwakaeme has been delivering consistent impressive performances for the Black Sea Storm since his arrival at the club in 2018.

The Nigeria international was afforded a starting role along with his Ghana international teammate Ekuban, who made his 20th appearance in the encounter.

The forwards gave a good account of themselves in the encounter but could not help Trabzonspor to avoid defeat.

The Black Sea Storm were on an 11-game winning streak, having last tasted defeat against Galatasaray in December before their impressive run was halted at Senol Gunes Akyazi Stadyumu.

Osayi-Samuel was afforded his sixth Super Lig game since teaming up with the Yellow Canaries from Championship side Queens Park Rangers and delivered a stand-out performance in the encounter as Fenerbahce clinched all three points.

The game started with both sides aiming to outwit each other and in the seventh minute, Ekuban was cautioned.

Both sides made frantic efforts to try and open the scoring but failed to find the back of the net before they headed into the half-time break.

After the restart, Dimitrios Pelkas broke the deadlock in the 76th minute after he was set up by Ferdi Kadioglu.

The solitary strike was all Fenerbahce needed to secure all three points and ensured they returned to winning ways after losing against Goztepe last time out.

Nwakaeme featured for the duration of the game, struck six shots, completed four dribbles and had 66 touches on the ball.

The forward has scored six league goals this season and provided five assists in 20 games, amid other dazzling displays.

Ghana international Ekuban played for 76 minutes before he was replaced by Yusuf Sari and had 29 touches on the ball.

Osayi-Samuel featured for 74 minutes, made three key passes, completed two dribbles to help his side secure victory.

Tanzania international Samatta was brought on in the 66th minute for Senegal forward Mame Thiam while the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Benik Afobe featured for 86 minutes.

With the result, Fenerbahce climbed to the third spot on the league table with 54 points from 26 games while Trabzonspor dropped to fourth.