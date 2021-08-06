Nurkovic: Kaizer Chiefs open to selling amid Al Ahly interest

Amakhosi would be willing to sell the 29-year-old if they receive an offer that 'satisfies' the club, according to the Serbian's agent

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic’s agent Dajan Simac has disclosed that Al Ahly are interested in his client and that Amakhosi are also open to selling him.

The Serbian marksman is one of the top strikers on the continent having played a key role in helping the Soweto giants reach the 2020/21 Caf Champions League final, where they lost to Al Ahly.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly were credited with an interest in Nurkovic in the early stages of the 2020/21 season, but the reports of interest cooled off during the campaign.

Simac has now confirmed that Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane, who was in charge of Mamelodi Sundowns between 2012 and 2020, is interested in Nurkovic although a transfer would be impossible at the moment.

“Pitso is interested but it’s not realistic [that Nurkovic can join Ahly] at the moment. There are many other clubs who’re interested but at the moment we’ve nothing on the table [in terms of official offers],’’ Simac told Sowetan.

“I think in the next two weeks something is going to happen. I have also talked with Bobby [Motaung - Chiefs football manager] and he’s not a greedy guy.

"He said to me ‘listen, I’d be happy if Samir stays but when we have an offer that satisfies us, then we’re going to listen’.

"We’re all patient.’’

Simac did indicate that Nurkovic will not push for a move away from the Naturena-based giants with his current deal with the club set to expire at the end of June 2022.

“Samir is really comfortable… he likes to continue playing for Chiefs. He’s not pushing me. I am his agent, so he could say ‘hey listen I want to move’, but no, he’s not doing that,’’ he said.

“I spoke to him today [yesterday], telling him that let’s wait. I have made him aware that he must focus on his job at Chiefs and he’s willing to do that. If the move happens, it happens and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

The player-manager went on to state that his client enjoys playing under Stuart Baxter, who was reappointed Chiefs in June this year.

“New coach Baxter and Samir have a very good relationship. When Baxter arrived, Samir’s performance changed for the better compared to under previous coach Gavin Hunt,’’ the Croatian added.

Nurkovic has hit the back of the net 20 times from 63 appearances across all competitions for Chiefs since joining the club from Slovakian club KFC Komarno in July 2019.