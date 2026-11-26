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Oliver Glasner is demanding higher standards at Nottingham Forest and has spoken bluntly to his players.

A few days after Forest's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth, the former VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt coach spoke plainly. The poor English spoken by some members of the squad he took over last summer was a major concern.

The Austrian said: "Stability at a club means having standards. Everyone who joins us commits to meeting those standards. Honestly, I don't think the standards were high enough."

His comments also pointed to last season's turmoil, when Nottingham went through four head coaches: Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou, Sean Dyche and Vitor Pereira.

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Glasner also demanded that players learn English: "We have players who have been here for four years and don't speak English. If you go to Italy, every player is giving interviews in Italian after just three months. For me, if I want to coach in England, I have to speak English. If I want to coach in Italy, I have to speak Italian."

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The alternative, he said, was: "Oliver Glasner, if you want to speak in your dialect, stay at home in Austria. Everyone understands you there, but nowhere else."

Glasner left Crystal Palace at his own request after last season. He had spent two successful years there . Several prominent clubs were linked with him before he made a somewhat surprising move to Forest. A reported annual salary equivalent to €15.5 million is said to have sweetened the move, making Glasner one of Europe's best-paid coaches.

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Glasner has set out his ambition for the historic club: "We want to build a stable Nottingham Forest team who can consistently compete in the top half of the Premier League."

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The club are currently a long way from that , which is one reason for Glasner's criticism. Nottingham have been inconsistent this season and sit 17th in the Premier League after 11 matches, with just nine points.

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How long is Oliver Glasner's contract at Nottingham Forest?

Forest have won just two matches, although one came against runners-up Manchester City. The surprise victory raised hopes of a turnaround, only for defeat to the Cherries to follow.

Despite the poor return, Glasner, whose contract runs until 2929, reportedly retains the firm backing of powerful club owner Evangelos Marinakis after they met in London on Monday. The meeting went "fantastically", according to the coach. January transfers were among the topics discussed: "He asked me: 'What do you need, what would you like to improve here, in the squad, the staff and the environment?'"