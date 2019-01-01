'Nothing is decided' - Bayern still waiting on bid for Man City winger Sane

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is ready to play the waiting game in order to land the summer target from the Premier League champions

chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted nothing has been decided regarding the rumoured transfer of winger Leroy Sane.

The international has been the subject of intense speculation this summer, with his future in under scrutiny amid reported interest from the champions.

Despite heavy involvement in City’s treble-winning exploits last season, the 23-year-old has been continually linked with a move back to his homeland, where he began his professional career with in 2013.

Bayern have been consistently linked with the Essen-born attacker, who has won five domestic trophies in just three years in the north west of England, but are yet to firm up their intentions regarding the 2017-18 PFA Young Player of the Year.

And, while speaking to German newspaper Bild , Rummenigge freely admitted any potential deal involving Sane is yet to be resolved.

“Nothing is ultimately decided in that matter,” he said.

When asked if the player’s imminent involvement in the Premier League Asia Trophy in would add further complications alongside Bayern’s planned trip to America, Rummenigge was equally calm in his response.

“There will be a distance, sure. But that is not a problem,” he said, pointing to his mobile phone.

While Sane remains on Bayern’s radar as a possible replacement for veteran wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who left at the end of last season, it will be very much a case of "wait and see" insists Rummenigge.

“He (Sane) wanted to think about his future on holiday,” he added. “We have to wait and see if something moves on. We are ready.

"The transfer window is open until September 2. Nothing has been decided at all yet.”

The German champions have also been linked with a move for 's Ousmane Dembele as they look to strengthen ahead of the new campaign, and the international could be moved on to accommodate Antoine Griezmann, who is expected to join from over the coming days.

However, ex-Bayern star Lothar Matthaus has advised his old club against signing Dembele, who went on strike to force a move away from in 2017.