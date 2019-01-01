'Nothing has changed' for Bale at Madrid despite strong showing against Arsenal - Zidane

The Spanish side's boss claims nothing has changed for the former Spurs man despite a strong showing against the Gunners on Tuesday

Zinedine Zidane praised Gareth Bale's goalscoring performance against Arsenal but insisted nothing had changed with the outcast.

Bale came off the bench to rescue Madrid, who trailed 2-0 at half-time before the star scored to inspire a 2-2 draw at the International Champions Cup, where Zidane's men prevailed 3-2 on penalties.

Tipped to leave Madrid, Bale sat out last week's loss to , with Zidane confirming after the match that the club were looking to let the winger move on this summer .

That sparked a war of words between the club and the player's team, with agent Jonathan Barnett​ calling Zidane "a disgrace​" and the Real Madrid boss hitting back that he had no disrespected anybody.

Zidane also said on Monday that Bale did not play against Bayern because he didn't want to , and seemed to claim that the winger had not asked to take part in Tuesday's match against Arsenal.

But he was surprisingly involved in Maryland after Zidane claimed the 30-year-old was close to departing the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring early in the second half to spark second-half comeback in a match that saw both clubs play with 10 men for the entire second frame.

Despite the showing, Zidane says all is the same with the 30-year-old, leaving open the possibility that Bale could be on the move before the start of the new season.

Asked about Bale's performance on Tuesday, Zidane – who saw Nacho Fernandez sent off in the ninth minute for a handball – told reporters: "He has played a good game and I am happy for him. As for everyone.

"He is with us and we will continue working. We play well 10 against 11 and better 10 against 10. I don't know what will happen. He wanted to play and the other day no.

"I haven't talked to him. He has trained normally and that's why he played. Nothing has changed, you know what the situation is like."

The club's ICC commitment for the year will come to an end on Friday, when they take on rivals in New Jersey before heading to to round out their pre-season with the Audi Cup, where they'll face in a semi-final clash next Tuesday.