"Not the most important match": Inzaghi reveals the trick that led Al-Hilal to victory over Al-Qadsiah

Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi has revealed the trick that helped him see off Al-Qadsiah in the top clash of the Saudi Roshn League.

The Italian's side won 3-2 when the two met today, Friday, at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, as reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Inzaghi reflected on the win: "We achieved an important win over a distinguished and strong team that has outstanding players. Al-Qadsiah is a team that put in a great performance, and I am happy with this victory".

He added: "We played two strong halves, and we tried to spread the effort out in this competitive match. We succeeded in producing a better performance in the second half, and we settled matters in our favour".

Fatigue crept in as the game wore on. "We went through several stages in which some of the players became fatigued," he continued. "Some of them showed signs of exhaustion, and we will check on them before the next match".

Asked whether this was Al-Hilal's most important match, Inzaghi replied: "Every match is important. We previously beat Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad in Riyadh, and today Al-Qadsiah on their own ground, and we consider every match important, aiming for the three points in each one".

The Italian coach also turned to the next test, away to Qatar's Al-Shamal on Tuesday in Doha, in the third round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

On that, he said: "We will hold a training session in Dammam and then leave for Doha. I think the distance plays a role in this decision, and we will seek to prepare appropriately for the continental task".

The result lifted Al-Hilal to the top of the Saudi League on 27 points, two clear of Al-Qadsiah. The Eastern side dropped to third on goal difference behind Al-Nassr, despite having played one match more.