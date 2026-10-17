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سامي الجابر - الهلالNadena - MBC TV
Translated by

Not the league nor Asia: Sami Al-Jaber reveals his most important title with Al-Hilal

S. Al Jaber
Al Hilal vs Al Hazem
Al Hilal
Al Hazem
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

What did the Saudi football legend say?

Sami Al-Jaber has named the most important title he lifted during his long career with Al-Hilal, the club he served as "the Boss" for close to two decades.

Speaking to Al-Hilal's official account on "X", the legend said: "We won a great many titles, but I think the most important one for me is the Founder's Cup, because it is held once every 100 years."

That competition was staged just once, in the 1999-2000 season. Al-Hilal won it by beating Al-Ahli 2-1 in the final.

Al-Jaber added: "There are also the Asian league and cup titles under their various names, as well as the Saudi league titles. All of Al-Hilal's titles are etched in the mind."

His best goal? "Certainly my goal in the King's Cup final in 1418 Hijri against Al-Shabab. The match ended in a 3-2 win with the golden goal scored by Abdullah Al-Jumaan, and I was the one who scored the equaliser."

He concluded: "It was one of the finest goals, and for me personally I consider it among the most beautiful in history."

Al-Jaber turned out for Al-Hilal between 1989 and 2007, a spell broken only by a short loan to Wolverhampton in England. He collected a pile of trophies along the way, the AFC Champions League chief among them.


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