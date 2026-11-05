Füllkrug's goals for Werder Bremen had prompted growing calls for his return to the Germany squad in recent weeks. Klopp, by contrast, had kept his cards close to his chest, though he said in a much-discussed half-time interview during the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal: "Niclas Füllkrug is 33. That's not my fault!" After repeated questions, Füllkrug himself said he wanted the discussion to die down.

"I'm not entirely happy with everything I've said in half-time interviews," Klopp said with a grin on DFB.TV as he announced the squad for the second training camp of his tenure as Germany coach. The 59-year-old was not referring to his "fault" remark, which had sparked considerable debate. Rather, he was presumably referring to his awkward comments about Harry Kane's role and Vincent Kompany's system at Germany's record champions, which he said he himself had "not understood". His comments drew fierce criticism, chiefly from those who thought he sounded more like a TV pundit than a Germany coach. Klopp had worked as a pundit for Magenta as recently as the 2026 World Cup.

Klopp still stood by his comments about Füllkrug. He had "only listed facts". "Then he was on Sportstudio and I thought: Now we've talked so much about each other, we can talk to each other for a change. We did that, well before the squad announcement," he added. It was "the first time" the two had spoken, although the conversation had felt as though they had known each other for some time.

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Why did Jürgen Klopp bring Niclas Füllkrug back? A "relatively easy" decision

For Klopp, Füllkrug's comeback after more than a year away also had a footballing explanation. "He has an incredible influence on the game. Not just through his goals, but also the way he carries himself. (…) I don't think he was able to have that influence on a team at every stage of his career: at Bremen, he can. When you feel at home, you can see what happens. That's generally the feeling we want to give the players, even if we don't have them together very often," Klopp said.

Füllkrug has scored twelve goals in ten competitive matches since returning to Bremen, making him the leading German goalscorer in Europe's top five leagues. "If the European Championship were tomorrow, which it isn't, we would of course take him," Klopp stressed, adding: "From that perspective, the decision to select him was relatively easy."

When did Niclas Füllkrug last play for Germany?

Since making his debut under Hansi Flick almost exactly four years ago, Füllkrug has made 24 appearances for Germany and scored 14 goals. His last appearances came at the Nations League finals in the summer of 2025. He was last selected in September of that year.

Füllkrug then thanked his Bremen team-mates. "I'm delighted to have been selected. I've benefited from our team's good performances and also see it as wonderful recognition for our entire team," he was quoted as saying on the club's website.

This time, Jonathan Burkardt (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Nick Woltemade (Juventus) have missed out. Alongside Füllkrug, Kai Havertz (Arsenal) and Burkardt's team-mate Younes Ebnoutalib are the options in attack. Gladbach youngster Wael Mohya is also an entirely new face in the Germany squad.