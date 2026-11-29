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An Argentine star has declared his desire to wear the No.10 shirt for his country, succeeding legend Lionel Messi, who has retired from international football.

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Who inherits Argentina's legendary No.10? It's become one of the hottest topics in the country. The shirt has been vacant since the Lionel Messi era ended, and it's generating huge interest and widespread debate within the national team.

Plenty of reports have tipped Como star Nico Paz as the leading candidate to succeed Messi in the No.10 shirt for Argentina. But another Italy-based player appears to want that honour for himself.

According to "Foot Mercato", Inter star Lautaro Martinez is keen to wear the No.10 for Argentina in the coming period.

Asked whether he'd like to wear the iconic shirt, Lautaro Martinez didn't hesitate: "Of course, I'd love to wear it." He then stressed the number's historic significance: "Diego wore it, just as Leo did, who is considered the greatest player in the history of football. I shared wonderful, unforgettable moments with him."

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Those words are sure to stir debate across the country, especially as the striker was careful to leave the door open, adding: "But nothing has been decided yet. We have to wait until March to see who wears it."

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His intervention comes just as Nico Paz's profile keeps rising. Many see him as the most natural contender for the role, and his youth often marks him out as the best long-term fit to lead the national team through the next generation.

On one side stands a veteran like Lautaro Martinez, with all the emotional weight and prestige of his strong bond with Lionel Messi. On the other is a young talent primed to carry on the legacy. Expect the debate in Argentina to rage until the next international break in March.

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Messi's mother picks his successor

Lionel Messi played his last match for Argentina on 6 October, a friendly tribute against Benin at the Monumental stadium in the capital, Buenos Aires. Argentina won 3-0.

His mother was at the stadium to watch her son bid farewell to the Argentina national team, an occasion football fans followed around the world.

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Fabian Paz, the Argentine designer and uncle of Como and Argentina player Nico Paz, has lifted the lid on what happened behind the scenes that night.

Speaking to Radio "La Red", Fabian Paz said: "At Messi's farewell, Nico Paz came out of the dressing room and Messi's mother was crying."

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He continued: "He went to greet her, because he knew her, and Messi's mother took Nico Paz's hand and told him: 'You are my son's successor'."

He went on: "When Nico came out, he was in shock. He told me: 'I can't believe what just happened.' He described it as something incredible. Deep down, he's like a child."

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He added: "It never crossed his mind that he would be Messi's successor. For Nico, the greatest thing was getting to know Lionel and playing alongside him. It's as if he can't believe it. On top of that, since he doesn't live here, he isn't exposed to the pressure like other players. Here, football is lived in a different way, with another kind of passion and another kind of madness, so he is still surprised by a lot of things."