Felix Magath has raised eyebrows with his Ballon d'Or picks this year. The former Bayern Munich boss handed his top three places to players from the Spanish national team, putting Real Madrid full-back Marc Cucurella at number one, ahead of Barcelona's Rodri and Paris Saint-Germain star Fabian Ruiz.

German newspaper "Bild" report that Magath justified picking the 28-year-old Cucurella on the strength of his displays at left-back, praising his defensive and physical qualities alongside his attacking contributions. Those traits, he argued, have turned Cucurella into one of the key men in the Spanish setup.

Magath said of the Real Madrid player: "He is a world-class player in the left-back position, always present, strong in running, and rarely fails in any tackle." He pointed to the major role Cucurella played in Spain's World Cup triumph, which cemented his belief that the defender deserves football's most prominent individual prize.

What sets Cucurella apart, according to the German, is his knack for balancing defensive duties with attacking support. He keeps his side solid at the back without neglecting his part in building moves and pushing forward.

Rodri and Fabian Ruiz

Second on Magath's list came Barcelona's Rodri. He described him as the engine of Spain's midfield, crediting his work in organising play and linking the lines, as well as his ability to dictate tempo and control the flow of matches.

Third place went to Paris Saint-Germain's Fabian Ruiz. The 30-year-old earned praise from the German coach for the balance and stability he brings to the Spanish national team.

Ruiz carries huge importance within the team's system, Magath noted. He also leaned on the midfielder's Champions League triumph with Paris Saint-Germain, reckoning those achievements and performances make him worthy of a place among the world's top three.