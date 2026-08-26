Not just Barcelona: the secret behind Julian Alvarez's refusal to move to Arsenal

A press report on Wednesday revealed why Argentine Julian Alvarez, the Atletico Madrid player, has refused a move to Arsenal and set his heart on joining Barcelona this summer.

Atletico do not appear willing to let their man join Barcelona, which is Julian's own dream. Yet they are showing plenty of flexibility over a departure to Arsenal, who also want to sign him.

Why, then, is Julian currently refusing to return to England, if that is the only reasonable option Atletico are offering should he decide against staying?

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The answer is a purely family matter. According to Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati, who is close to the Atletico Madrid player, after the end of his time at Manchester City, "the residence permits of some members of his family expired after about two years, his parents for example, so they had to leave England or look for another immigration route".

The player now lives in Spain surrounded by most of his family, including his brothers, and he wants to keep it that way.

Sporting ambition drives him too. He wants to play for Barcelona, where his idol Lionel Messi once starred, but the personal factor sits right beside it.

The Argentine source added, according to newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", that during his time at Manchester City, housing his family and friends posed a major logistical challenge given the time restrictions imposed on tourists.

He wants to live with his family. That has become almost impossible under the strict immigration laws in the United Kingdom since Britain left the European Union.

Spain offers far greater flexibility thanks to its immigration law, along with the residence visa for family members of EU citizens in the case of dual European nationality, as is the case for many Argentines, plus family reunification permits and long-term residence.

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Certain visas also allow multiple entry and longer stays, especially for South American citizens.