Trabzonspor had barely closed the file on signing Egyptian star Mohamed Salah before the Turkish club began moving towards a new attacking target, part of a summer drive to strengthen the ranks.

According to A Spor, Trabzonspor have opened talks to sign Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez from Al-Hilal, hot on the heels of one of the mercato's most high-profile deals.

The Turkish club have already tabled an offer for Nunez. They are now preparing to sit down with the player, his representatives and Al-Hilal's management to test whether a move can be done, though the report kept quiet on the shape of the negotiations or the Saudi club's stance.

Read also: Salah, the fourth Pharaoh to wear the Trabzonspor shirt

Salah's arrival caused a huge stir across world football. He landed in Turkey at midday on Wednesday and got a grand reception at Ataturk Airport, with his unveiling likely to follow tomorrow, Thursday, once the medical is complete.

Club president Ertugrul Dogan had already thrown down the gauntlet after sealing the Salah talks, insisting he can sign any star he wants and challenging every domestic rival in Turkey.

Nunez, 27, made 24 appearances for Al-Hilal last season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

He arrived from Liverpool last summer, but the Karim Benzema deal completed in the winter window wrecked his plans. Manager Simone Inzaghi sidelined him, and the striker responded by asking to leave.

Besiktas are also chasing Nunez, even on loan, after their own move for Salah stalled earlier.

Read also: "More important than paying off my debts": Salah sends Trabzonspor fans into a frenzy

Read also: The secret of the strange number: did Salah give up his usual shirt at Trabzon?