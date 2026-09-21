The derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid crackled with tension on and off the pitch. Up in the presidential box at the Metropolitano, one face stood out. Enrique Riquelme, who just three months ago challenged Florentino Perez for the Real Madrid presidency, turned up as a guest in Atletico's directors' area during the match.

Journalist Paco Gonzalez broke the story on "Tiempo de Juego" on radio station "Cadena Cope", as reported by Sport newspaper. Florentino Perez, the account goes, took no pleasure in seeing the businessman there and could not fathom why Atletico had extended the invitation. Gonzalez spoke on air of the fury that gripped the Real Madrid president when he clocked Riquelme in the rival club's box.

Make no mistake, this was no ordinary guest. Riquelme was the only man to stand against Florentino Perez in last June's Real Madrid elections. He launched his candidacy, ran an intensive campaign and pitched an alternative project to the incumbent's, before Florentino sealed victory and Riquelme conceded defeat to his rival.

What happened during that campaign lent the scene an extra edge. Riquelme had taken aim at several of Florentino Perez's decisions and championed a very different way of running the club.

Promises flowed freely. He vowed that, were he to become Real Madrid president, Rodri and Erling Haaland would pull on the white shirt, and he floated Raul Gonzalez as his sporting director.

Months on from that battle at the ballot box, Riquelme's appearance in the Atletico box during the derby turned heads. His presence, according to Paco Gonzalez, also left Florentino Perez seething.

The football only sharpened the sting for the Real Madrid president. The derby ended in defeat, Atletico running out 2-1 winners.

Grimaldo and Jonathan David struck for the hosts. Antonio Rudiger pulled one back in the closing minutes.

The scoreline was not the only source of frustration. Real Madrid also left the Metropolitano deeply unhappy with referee Ortiz Arias, several of whose decisions during the match sparked controversy.