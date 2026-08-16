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Goal.com
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FBL-EGY-WC-2026AFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

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Not Al-Ahly or Zamalek: an Egyptian club signs three Brazilians

Transfers
Egypt
Brazil

Foreign signings before the start of the professional league

An Egyptian club have signed three Brazilian forwards, Vitao, Erick Silva and Joao Eichel, on one-season deals as they look to strengthen their squad in the current summer transfer window.

British journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that all three deals are done. Ibrahim Nour El-Din, the supervisor of the first football team at Al-Sekka Al-Hadeed, led the moves after negotiations carried out in coordination with Egyptian scout Mostafa Hosny and players' agent Edson Toninello.

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The trio arrive as Al-Sekka Al-Hadeed bolster their ranks ahead of the new Egyptian Professional League (Second Division) season. They kick off the campaign against Al-Tarsana next Friday.

Erick Silva, 26, plays up front and spent last season with Brazil's Parnaiba in the fourth division.

All three featured in Al-Sekka Al-Hadeed's recent friendlies against Kuwait's Al-Shabab and Proxy, impressing in both.


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