Not 61: Salah's shirt number with Trabzonspor revealed

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah appeared in the video announcing his official transfer to Turkey's Trabzonspor wearing a shirt bearing the number 61, but it later emerged that he would not play in this shirt with his new club.

Trabzonspor confirmed the free-transfer signing of Salah on Wednesday, following his departure from Liverpool.

The Egyptian left Anfield at the end of last season after nine years packed with individual and collective silverware.

His shirt number in the video sparked plenty of questions, especially as the Egypt captain wore the number 11 throughout his years with Liverpool. The truth soon surfaced: 61 is a historic symbol for the city of Trabzon, the province code in the Turkish vehicle registration plate system.









Down the years, the number has become one of the city's proudest emblems of identity and belonging. It crops up in the names of shops and social media accounts, and the Trabzonspor shirt bearing the number 61 holds a special place among the club's fans.

Turkish newspaper "Sabah" revealed that Salah will wear the number 10, the one he plays in with Egypt.

The report added that a special shirt bearing the number 11 had been printed for Salah. At the last moment, though, the 34-year-old wanted the number 10 he wears with the national team.

To make it happen, Trabzonspor's Albanian player Ernest Muçi gave up his shirt number and handed it to the Egyptian star.



