Norwich City

Norwich City Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

Following four seasons away from the top flight, coach Daniel Farke will be eager to start his side's first season back following promotion on a high

Norwich City return to the Premier League five years since relegation to the second tier following their 2018-19 Championship title triumph.

German coach Daniel Farke has been successful in rebuilding the Canaries since his appointment in 2017, adopting a fast-paced, possession-focused style similar to that of his former Dortmund side.

The newly promoted club visit last season's top-flight runners-up Liverpool on the opening day of the season before a first home game at Carrow Road against Newcastle United.

Norwich's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Norwich City Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
09/08/2019 20:00 Liverpool v Norwich City
17/08/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Newcastle United
24/08/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Chelsea
31/08/2019 15:00 West Ham United v Norwich City
14/09/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester City
21/09/2019 15:00 Burnley v Norwich City
28/09/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Norwich City
05/10/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Aston Villa
19/10/2019 15:00 Bournemouth v Norwich City
26/10/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester United
02/11/2019 15:00 Brighton v Norwich City
09/11/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Watford
23/11/2019 15:00 Everton v Norwich City
30/11/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Arsenal
04/12/2019 19:45 Southampton v Norwich City
07/12/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Sheffield United
14/12/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Norwich City
21/12/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Wolverhampton
26/12/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Norwich City
28/12/2019 15:00 Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
01/01/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Crystal Palace
11/01/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Norwich City
18/01/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Bournemouth
22/01/2020 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
01/02/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Norwich City
08/02/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool
22/02/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Norwich City
29/02/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Leicester City
07/03/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Norwich City
14/03/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Southampton
21/03/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Everton
04/04/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
11/04/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Brighton
18/04/2020 15:00 Watford v Norwich City
25/04/2020 15:00 Norwich City v West Ham United
02/05/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Norwich City
09/05/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Burnley
17/05/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Norwich City

