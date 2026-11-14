Norway v Wales 2-0 live: after Nusa, Schjelderup comes on and scores

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Follow Norway v Wales LIVE, both teams’ penultimate match in Group 4 of Nations League League A.

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Norway-Wales kicks off matchday five of Group 4 in League A of the 2026/2027 Nations League at 18:00 at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Haaland and his team-mates face Craig Bellamy's Wales in a do-or-die game for both sides. They are chasing second-placed Denmark and a potential place in the tournament finals as the best runners-up, behind already-qualified Portugal.

Norway-Wales: confirmed line-ups and match details



Norway-Wales 2-0



Scorers: 59' Nusa (N), 68' Schjelderup (N)



Norway (4-4-1-1): Selvik; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Bobb (66' Schjelderup), Berge, Aasgaard (66' Berg), Nusa; Odegaard; Haaland. Head coach: Stale Solbakken.



Wales (4-4-2): Darlow; Williams (72' Roberts), Rodon, Davies, DaSilva; James (72' Brooks), Ampadu, Cullen (72' Colwill), Wilson; Johnson, Koumas (64' Harris). Head coach: Craig Bellamy.



Referee: Derevinskyi (UKR)

Booked: Ampadu (G)

Sent off: -

Norway-Wales: goals and key moments



68' GOAL - Norway punish Wales for pushing forward. Wolfe wins the ball and immediately sends Nusa through. The Leipzig winger times his run on the edge of offside, lets the ball bounce and picks out Haaland with the outside of his foot, almost in front of goal inside the box. Rather than shoot, the City striker plays a blind pass to the far post, where substitute Schjelderup beats Darlow from close range.



59' GOAL - After a corner, Nusa controls a short clearance from the Wales defence on his chest. From inside the arc at the edge of the area, he drives a low right-footed shot into the bottom corner to Darlow's right.



55' CHANCE - Norway's first real chance comes when Nusa finally beats his man and plays Berge through into the box. Berge tries to place a right-footed shot from the edge of the six-yard box, but Cullen makes a desperate block.



43' CHANCE - James has another chance and produces the first shot on target of the match. His powerful effort from just beyond the right edge of the box forces Selvik to punch clear.

18' CHANCE - James gets the first real goalscoring chance of the match. He races away on the counter-attack, changes direction twice to wrong-foot the Norway defence and tries a lob from the edge of the box. It beats Selvik but skims past the far post.

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0' Kick-off at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo at 18:00



All the information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here



League A Group 4: pre-match standings

Portugal 12

Denmark 6

Wales 3

Norway 3