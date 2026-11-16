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Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17: kick-off time

European Championship U17 Qualification - Game Week 3 17 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Germany face Northern Ireland in qualifying for the U17 European Championship. They arrive as Group 2 leaders, looking to take the next step towards the finals.

Northern Ireland are under pressure after mixed results in the tournament. They recently beat Azerbaijan 4-0, but a 4-2 defeat to Lithuania before that exposed problems in defence.

Germany have been in strong form throughout this qualifying round. A 4-0 win over Lithuania and a 7-0 victory over Azerbaijan underline the German youngsters' superiority in the group.

The group leaders will pose a stern test for Northern Ireland. The hosts will look to make the most of their home advantage and trouble the favourites.

Details of the TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time are below.

This week's talking points: what has been happening with Northern Ireland U17 and Germany U17?

Northern Ireland U17 come into this match with one win and four defeats from their last five competitive games. They beat Azerbaijan 4-0 most recently, having lost 4-2 to Lithuania before that. Northern Ireland scored 13 goals in those five games but conceded 9, highlighting their inconsistency in defence.

Germany U17, by contrast, have three wins, one draw and one defeat. They beat Lithuania 4-0 last time out, after a 7-0 win over Azerbaijan. Across those five games, Germany scored 14 goals and conceded 4, combining a strong attack with a solid defence.

Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17: line-ups

Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17: form

Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17: head-to-head record

Northern Ireland U17 vs Germany U17: standings