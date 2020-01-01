NorthEast United FC’s Robert Jarni - I told the players to play for pride

The Croatian coach was satisfied with the performance of his side despite a draw…

’s winless streak extended to 10 matches this season in the (ISL) after they managed only a draw against on Monday at their home ground.

The Highlanders gave up their lead twice in the game and finally managed a point from the match but their head coach Robert Jarni was satisfied with the performance of his team.

“Our team played really well and I am really pleased with their performance. We must be happy with one point but the chances we had, we should have won. From one side, I am very sad and from another side, I am really lucky. It is excellent that our players showed that they can play really well and that is very good for our future.”

When asked about what he told his players to motivate them before the match, the Croatian coach said, “The game that we played before this game was not really good. We didn't play as I want. We didn't change anything today. We cannot be in the top four anymore and the only thing I told them is to play for our pride.”

Jarni heaped praise on NorthEast United goalkeeper Subhashish Roy Chowdhury despite conceding three goals in the match. The Highlanders boss pointed out that the Bengali custodian’s statistics throughout the season has been exceptional.

“I am really happy. His statistics are very good. I think he is the best goalkeeper when I look at his saves. I am very pleased with him.”