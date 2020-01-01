Noel Wilson - Carlton Chapman was a role model for the Anglo Indian community

The former Mohun Bagan footballer recalled fond memories of ‘elder brother’ Carlton Chapman…

assistant coach and former international footballer Noel Wilson fondly remembered Carlton Chapman who passed away on Monday at the age of 49 reportedly due to a heart attack.

Wilson, who is nine years younger than Chapman, is a relative and hails from the same area in Bengaluru as Chapman.

Wilson recalled some fond memories of his ‘cousin’ and how he had followed Chapman’s footsteps in his footballing career.

“I am in Goa now and I got a call from my home in the morning regarding the incident,” Wilson told Goal. “It is very sad and shocking. I started my career in SAI and Carlton (Chapman) was in Tata Football Academy (TFA). Being an Anglo Indian and his cousin, I always wanted to follow in his footsteps. I also wanted to play like him and I have always tried to follow the way he played even though he used to play on the wings and I was a central midfielder.

“His willingness, efforts and dedication towards the game are what I used to look up to. After he left football, he joined the TFA as a coach which also inspired me to take up coaching after retirement.”

“He was always been soft-spoken with a very good heart. He never compromised and always spoke the truth which is a unique quality. He was always ready to help everyone which I think, at times, has landed him in trouble. I think you cannot be good to everyone especially if people starting taking advantage of you. It is a huge loss and I feel sad that I cannot go for his funeral as I am in quarantine in Goa at the moment. He has always been like an elder brother to me.”

The former midfielder also suggested that Chapman was an icon in the Anglo Indian Community as he was the first person to make it big as a sportsman.

“Carlton was a role model for the Anglo Indian community. I think he was the first person from our community to make it big as a footballer. We do not find many Anglo Indian sportspersons in . Being an Anglo Indian myself, I looked up to him as a role model,” said Wilson.

The Jamshedpur assistant coach recalled his professional debut for FC Kochin and had played against Carlton Chapman’s in 1998. Wilson recollected how nervous he was before facing his idol but Chapman's encouraging words helped calm him down.

“The first tournament when I had played against him was when I was in FC Kochin and he was in East Bengal. I was a bit nervous playing against him but he always used to encourage me and tell me to play my natural game. Despite being an opponent, he used to encourage me.”

Noel Wilson made his international debut in 2000 during the Millennium Cup which was held in three cities, Kolkata, Kochi and Goa. Wilson suggested that it was a very proud moment for him as for the time, two Anglo Indian players, had represented the nation together.

“Also, it was an honour for me to play alongside him in the national team. We played in the Millennium Cup in 2000. It was an honour to play for the national team along with my cousin as not many Anglo Indians have played together for the Indian team; we were the first two players.”