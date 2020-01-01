No vetoes on Chiesa moving to Juve if they meet transfer demand, says Fiorentina president

The Serie A side may be willing to part ways with their star 22-year-old winger, but only if the right offer comes along

will not stand in the way of Federico Chiesa if he wants to join , according to La Viola owner Rocco Commisso.

Juve are among a number of clubs reportedly interested in the international, who has managed six goals and three assists in 23 appearances this season. Meanwhile, , and have all been credited with interest in him.

There is still deep bitterness among Fiorentina fans for the way in which club legend Roberto Baggio left for the Turin giants in 1990, a transfer that prompted riots in the streets of Florence.

Commisso claimed last July that he would not repeat such a mistake and would not sell Chiesa even for €100 million.

However, he appears to have softened his stance somewhat on the future of one of Fiorentina's brightest prospects.

The club president admitted earlier this month that the 22-year-old winger could be allowed to leave for the right offer.

But he stressed to La Gazzetta dello Sport that Fiorentina will hold out for a big fee if he is to leave this summer.

"Chiesa must decide and, if he wants to leave, I won't stand in his way, as long as the amount is right," Commisso told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"How much is Lautaro Martinez's release clause? €111 million? I could take off a million for Chiesa... I'm just kidding!

"Chiesa knows what Fiorentina are about, who Rocco is, and what he'll find here in Florence in the future. If he goes elsewhere, then I don't know.

"If he wants to go to Juve, there are no vetoes for certain clubs. However, at the moment I have a splendid relationship with Federico and his father."

Chiesa, the son of former Italy striker Enrico, has made 139 competitive appearances for Fiorentina, scoring 29 goals.

Last month, former Fiorentina and Italy manager Cesare Prandelli tipped Chiesa to develop into the best player in Europe.

“Chiesa must specialise in what he feels is his natural tactical position,” he said.

“If he does this, he will become the best player in Europe.”