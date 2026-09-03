No top club want to sign him: is Borussia Dortmund favourite Jadon Sancho now choosing a completely bizarre way out?

The desert club can call on some big names on the coaching staff. Former Liverpool professional Jonjo Shelvey is on the touchline, while Danny Simpson, a title-winning player with Leicester City, is working as player-coach. Once the transfer window shut, Sancho still had no new club. His contract with the Red Devils expired at the end of June and no further collaboration was agreed.

A permanent move to Aston Villa also collapsed. The Villans had previously taken the attacker on loan, but chose not to turn that deal into a permanent contract. That leaves the once highly rated prospect without a club, only five years after he moved from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester for a fee of 85 million euros.

Now the Arabian Falcons hierarchy are preparing to contact Sancho and other high-profile free agents. According to the report, the club from the United Arab Emirates are planning an ambitious offer.

A glance at the current squad shows this is not a one-off. Ravel Morrison, another former United talent, signed in the Middle East last summer. The midfielder was named team captain soon afterwards.

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What transfer rumours were circulating about Jadon Sancho?

In recent weeks, Sancho had also been linked with Roma and Fiorentina. However, both Serie A clubs decided against signing the winger. There were also rumours of a possible move to South America, with Brazilian traditional club Palmeiras mentioned.

Recently, the career of the 23-cap England international (three goals) has been extremely unsettled. Over the past three seasons, he has played for four different clubs. In January 2024, he briefly returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan and reached the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium with the Westphalians, which they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

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Jadon Sancho played on loan at Chelsea and Aston Villa

After Borussia Dortmund decided against bringing him back on a permanent basis, Sancho joined Chelsea on loan. He did win the Conference League there, but a permanent move to Stamford Bridge did not materialise.

Instead, the Blues paid a contractual penalty of just under six million euros to ManUnited to free themselves from an obligation to buy worth around 29 million euros. That was followed by a loan move to Aston Villa. Under head coach Unai Emery, Sancho failed to make the breakthrough and managed just one goal and three assists in 39 competitive appearances, although he ended the season with the Europa League triumph.

Meanwhile, the Falcons hope conditions in the UAE could prove decisive. Life in Dubai, tax-free income and first-class training facilities are meant to make the difference. The city is already familiar to Sancho, as he completed rehabilitation work there in the past after injuries.