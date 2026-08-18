Al-Nassr refused to fall into the trap of surprises in the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, joining the big names in the round of 16.

The Knights beat Al-Diriyah 4-1 on Tuesday at Al-Awwal Park in the round of 32.

Al-Diriyah started strongly and opened the scoring after just two minutes. Oscar Rodriguez made the most of a low cross, turning it past Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

Al-Nassr hit back hard, and Joao Felix was at the heart of it. The Portuguese star teed up Mohamed Simakan in the 11th minute, whipping in a low cross that the French defender flicked into the net with his heel.

Felix grabbed the second himself in the 36th minute. Kingsley Coman burst clear down the right and squared it low, and Felix turned the ball past Nikola Vasilj.

Barely a minute later, Abdullah Al-Hamdan made it three. The Saudi striker latched onto a brilliant through ball from Sadio Mane, raced clean through on Vasilj and slotted home.

Felix completed his brace, and Al-Nassr's rout, in the 68th minute. Right-back Nawaf Boushal delivered a low cross and the Portuguese struck it straight past a helpless Vasilj.

The win sends Al-Nassr into the round of 16, where they join the likes of Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah in avoiding an early exit.

"Al-Alami" dream of lifting the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup for the first time in 36 years, having last won it back in 1990.