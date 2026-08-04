Noah Atubolu had imagined this summer very differently. While his team-mates recently prepared for the new season against a picturesque Alpine backdrop, he was left alone at SC Freiburg's training ground. Even months after submitting his transfer request, with a year left on his contract, he is still miles away from his goal of joining a top European club, ideally in England.

The 24-year-old still has not found a new club that meets his demands. A quick solution is not in sight. The highly talented goalkeeper, regarded as one of the DFB's hopes for the future, has badly misjudged the situation. "Perhaps we all underestimated a little how late momentum arrives in this special goalkeeper market," SC sporting director Klemens Hartenbach recently summed up to kicker.

Atubolu is not the only one struggling to find a move. Other prominent examples underline the point: Marc-Andre ter Stegen's loan move to Ajax Amsterdam has been dragging on for weeks, the previously clubless Stefan Ortega made what at first glance looked an unusual move to Olympiacos Piraeus, and Alexander Nübel also failed to land in one of the top leagues and somewhat surprisingly signed for Besiktas Istanbul.

The obvious conclusion is that the goalkeeper market is simply oversaturated. That would be too simplistic. Several factors help explain why highly gifted goalkeepers at club level have to lower their sights or risk being left behind entirely.

Stagnant goalkeeper market: the main problem lies in England

England is where the lack of movement starts. More specifically, it starts in the Premier League, as Markus Krösche also recently pointed out in kicker. "You can tell that all clubs first have to sell. The buyer's market in England is only really starting now. They bring the money into the market - all the other countries do not really bring much money into the market any more. Bayern have now invested, but that is the industry leader with different conditions. All the other clubs are waiting for sales because they need income. We have already brought in more than 80 million euros, which was certainly also helpful for our transfers in terms of arrivals," said Eintracht Frankfurt's board member for sport.

Krösche was not talking only about goalkeepers, but about the market as a whole. Outside the absolute top clubs, every other league depends to some extent on England. Mid-table and lower-tier sides in Spain, France and Italy, aside from giants such as Barca, Real, Inter and PSG, are simply not in a position to sign a goalkeeper or outfield player who could trigger the kind of domino effect that shifts the market.

According to SPOX information, even a reserve goalkeeper in the Premier League earns more than some number ones in the other top leagues. Only when the English market wakes up does most of the money begin flowing into the rest of Europe like a waterfall, spreading across the various markets and all the way down to the lower leagues. In England, though, the reaction traditionally comes very late, which also helps explain the quiet transfer window so far. The summer lull in football applies just as neatly to the transfer market.

Getty Images

Absurd imbalance: Man City's reserve keeper moves for more than 40 million euros

James Trafford's impending move offers another sign of that imbalance. According to consistent media reports, Leeds United will pay well over 40 million euros to Manchester City for Gianluigi Donnarumma's first reserve, who since returning in summer 2025 has still managed 17 appearances for his boyhood club despite being number two. At the same time, his playing time does not justify the absurdly high sum of 31.2 million euros that the Sky Blues transferred to Burnley FC for the then 22-year-old via a release clause, and yet Man City are still set to come out of the brief spell with a hefty transfer profit.

Olympique Marseille's Rulli is due to arrive as his replacement, with the 34-year-old now set to cash in once more at the end of his career. But the French club cannot fund a new number one from Atubolu's bracket, who is expected to bring Freiburg around 20 million euros, from the comparatively modest million-euro amount from Manchester because the financial power simply is not there in France. Instead, they will shop one or two shelves lower.

The same applies, in a sense, to Nübel. For the World Cup participant, who most recently spent three years on loan at VfB Stuttgart, money also played a central role in his surprising and heavily scrutinised move out of the top leagues to Besiktas Istanbul. England was his preferred destination, but no market opened up for him there. Clubs elsewhere simply could not get close to financing the full package of fee and high salary.

To make up for the shortfall on his payslip, he is even said to have insisted on a compensation payment from FCB. Besiktas, who have struggled in recent times, are drawing that money from a property development project that is said to be capable of generating up to 400 million euros in revenue. According to information from SPOX, the move to the Turkish metropolis ultimately became a consensus decision built on a full bank account and a guaranteed starting place at a potential European competition participant. Similar to Ortega.

Tap turned off: Saudi Arabia no longer an alternative to England

Clubs with less money are left with only one option: move quickly themselves. That pattern has been clearly visible in Germany for years. Even Bayern Munich, who have pulled clear financially, wrapped up their incoming business early with the signings of Nathaniel Brown and Ismael Saibari and will not change that unless one of the big stars unexpectedly leaves after all.

The World Cup also delayed activity further on the transfer market. Attention shifted to America, while players and agents first went on holiday and are only now gradually returning to day-to-day business. On top of that, the Saudi Arabian market has changed noticeably. The wealthy sheikhs seem to have turned off the tap, so an alternative market to England has effectively disappeared. Current rumours around Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr reinforce that, according to which the desert state's sovereign wealth funds (PIF) have imposed a transfer ban on the club because of the high mountain of debt. The liabilities are said to stand at just over 187 million euros.

Experience suggests the transfer market will not really start moving again until mid-August, when players can put themselves in the shop window and impress in the leagues. Selling clubs then have less time to find replacements, which pushes prices up. It is a familiar cycle from recent years and it once again plays straight into the hands of the clubs in England who are happy to wait.

That is why it came as no surprise that SC Freiburg moved early for an Atubolu replacement in Mio Backhaus, 12 million euros from Werder Bremen, even though Atubolu has not yet gone. Otherwise, the Breisgau club would have risked being left without a replacement if he left shortly before the transfer window closes on 1 September. The expected windfall from an Atubolu sale would also have pushed up the fees demanded of SCF.

Getty Images

No stranger to Bayern either: Noah Atubolu's adviser has miscalculated

All of that makes Atubolu's situation, whether he manoeuvred himself into it or was manoeuvred into it, all the more surprising. The suspicion is obvious that he, and above all his advisers, have badly misread the market. Everyone should have known the goalkeeper market is tougher in general because each squad offers fewer openings. Even so, this level of misjudgement is hard to explain.

His agency is hardly inexperienced either. Since January 2026, a few months before his transfer request became known, he has been represented by Epic Sports and star adviser Ali Barat, who is also no stranger to Bayern. Last summer, the Iranian brokered Nicolas Jackson's expensive loan deal with Chelsea and then above all celebrated himself for it in a deeply bizarre press release under the headline "Ali Barat has redefined the game". The statement appeared just 13 minutes after the official announcement of the transfer, complete with figures that are usually never made public in such detail in the industry.

Barat now has a stable full of players with status and profile, which makes the mistake in Atubolu's case look even more surprising. The same goes for the fact that, at the end of 2025, the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport named him best agent of the year. It was the second time since 2023, putting him alongside fellow two-time winner and long-time CR7 adviser Jorge Mendes (Gestifute).

So far, though, he has not been able to deliver his client's dream move to England, with Atubolu having been "a big fan" of the Premier League "since childhood". According to Hartenbach, Atubolu is now in a transition phase and is "holding personal talks with clubs himself". But the hoped-for domino effect still has not arrived and may not materialise at all in his position. On top of that, he still has demands of any new club. Hull City and Coventry City were reportedly at least one step too small for him. Atubolu is said to have rejected both promoted clubs.

He cannot keep searching for the perfect solution much longer. Otherwise, Atubolu risks wasting a year in the Freiburg stands. That would leave him with no chance to recommend himself to new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp for the vacant number one spot in the national side. Until then, his relationship status with his dream destination remains complicated, and the Premier League itself is the reason why.



