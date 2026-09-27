Portugal laid down a marker without Cristiano Ronaldo, who spent the full 90 minutes on the bench. Away to World Cup quarter-finalists Norway in the Nations League, Portugal won 2-1 (1-0). The title holders, now under new national coach Jorge Jesus, answered the equaliser from Norway star striker Erling Haaland to make it two wins from two.

Joao Felix struck first again after doing the same in Jesus's successful debut against Wales (17). Goncalo Ramos, brought into the starting line-up for Ronaldo, scored Portugal's second (54). Haaland had pulled Norway level only moments earlier (51).

Following the 1-0 opening win over Wales, the 72-year-old Jesus made three changes for his first real stern test. Injured Bruno Fernandes was not even in the squad, while captain Ronaldo and Vitinha were among three more high-profile players left out of the first XI.

Felix again justified the faith shown in him by his former club coach Jesus, under whom the striker had already flourished at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. In the 17th minute in Oslo, he found the net from distance once more in spectacular fashion.

Norway pushed forward in vain before the break and carved out the clearer chances. Shortly after half-time, Haaland reacted quickest when Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa could only parry a free-kick from Martin Ödegaard into a dangerous area.

Yet Norway goalkeeper Örjan Nyland then handed Portugal their response with a blunder of his own. In the build-up, the RB Leipzig keeper played the ball straight to Ramos, who beat him in fine style from around 20 metres with a lob.

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Ireland win controversial clash with Israel convincingly

No handshakes, no respect during the anthem and no friendly interaction whatsoever. Ireland's controversial Nations League meeting with Israel produced a clear winner on the pitch, but unfolded in highly unpleasant circumstances. In Debrecen, Hungary, the Irish won 3-0 (3-0), though football was not the main focus.

Both sets of players dispensed with the usual gestures. The Irish bowed their heads to the ground during the Israeli anthem, there were no handshakes and no exchange of a pennant. There were no mascots either, nor were there any Irish fans. Very few spectators were in the stadium in general, and the match also posed a major challenge for German referee Harm Osmers.

Since the start of the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Republic of Ireland have been among the European countries to express their support for the Palestinians particularly clearly. Israel's right to exist is expressly emphasised, while Dublin also officially recognised the state of Palestine in 2024.

Only after a long team meeting did the Irish agree to play the match. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, meanwhile, did not want to play against Israel. Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said in an RTE interview that this had been "one of the most challenging weeks for me as a coach": "We are in situations we have never experienced before like this."

The Irish players wore black armbands, a gesture David Courell, the chief executive of the Irish football association, described on Saturday as "a tribute to all human lives lost in the Gaza conflict". Troy Parrott (13), Adam Idah (16) and Jack Moylan (25) got the goals for Ireland.

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Netherlands worry over injured Cody Gakpo

In Serbia, the Netherlands won 2-1 (1-0) in their second match in Germany's Nations League group, but may have paid a high price for it. Striker Cody Gakpo, who scored in the 1-1 against Germany, went off early with an injured ankle.

Sasa Lukic fouled the Liverpool player (12), and Gakpo soon signalled that he could not continue. Mexx Meerdink then gave the Dutch a deserved lead from the penalty spot after a foul (30). Former Frankfurt man Luka Jovic equalised straight after the break (46), before Meerdink struck again (69).

From the outset, the Dutch controlled the game but struggled to create chances. When Crysencio Summerville was fouled in the penalty area, Meerdink coolly converted from the spot. Soon after, Dortmund's Joey Veerman almost turned in a corner directly, but Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic reacted quickly (36).

Serbia hit back immediately after the restart. Thanks to Meerdink, superbly set up by Ruben van Bommel, it was the visitors celebrating at the end.

Nations League: Austria win comfortably against Kosovo

Ralf Rangnick's Austria beat outsiders Kosovo 3-1 (2-0) at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna and sit comfortably top of Group B3 with six points.

After a mixed World Cup, Rangnick's side are in the middle of a rebuild, but against outsiders Kosovo the absence of numerous established key players such as World Cup captain David Alaba barely mattered. Centre-back David Affengruber celebrated his first international goal on his second cap after an assist from former Bremen player Romano Schmid (23), and just before the break Schalke striker Junior Adamu also scored his first goal in an ÖFB shirt (45+2).

Austria also produced a committed display in the second half and stretched their lead through Carney Chukwuemeka (61). Unlike his team-mates, however, it was already the Borussia Dortmund midfielder's second goal for the national team. In the closing stages, though, the visitors struck and, after a foul by Affengruber, Edon Zhegrova confidently converted the resulting penalty (83).