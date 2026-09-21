The 22-year-old suffered the injury on Sunday during the 2-0 Bundesliga defeat away to Bayer Leverkusen. National coach Jürgen Klopp had lined him up for his "second" squad and he was due to travel to Herzogenaurach on Sunday.

According to the German Football Association (DFB), there will be no replacement call-up. RB said in their statement that Gruda must "take it easy during the upcoming international break". He has made 20 appearances for the Under-21 national team so far and could have been in line to make his senior debut.

Germany open their Nations League campaign against arch-rivals the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday (8.45pm/RTL). Then they face Greece in Augsburg three days later. Gruda could have featured against Serbia in Munich on 1 October and against Greece in Thessaloniki on 4 October. Klopp had originally called up 44 players across two squads.