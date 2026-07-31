No rebellion: Al-Hilal reveals the secret behind Cancelo's absence from the Austria camp

Al-Hilal have moved to end the speculation over Joao Cancelo's absence from the start of their preparatory camp in Austria, confirming they knew of the Portuguese star's decision before the camp began.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Maidan Al-Riyadi", citing sources within Al-Hilal, dismissed the reports that swirled over the past hours claiming Cancelo skipped the camp of "the Boss" without approval. Everything spread on the matter is completely untrue, the sources stressed.

The club, the newspaper explained, followed every official channel to tell its international players when to report for the camp. That meant formal correspondence by email, complete with individual timetables for each player.

It added: "Joao Cancelo's absence from the team's gathering in Austria took place after direct coordination and with prior permission from the club's management. The player did not breach instructions, and there is no truth to what has been circulated about his absence without excuse."

Sources also revealed that Cancelo's transfer now sits at the top of Al-Hilal's list of priorities. The club are stepping up talks with Barcelona to seal a deal for the Portuguese full-back this summer, with both parties keen to wrap it up as quickly as possible.

The clarification draws a line under the row over the player's commitment. Fans are left waiting on his ultimate fate: staying in Riyadh or heading back to Europe through the Camp Nou gateway.