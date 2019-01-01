No place for Saka in Arsenal’s dressing room

The Anglo-Nigerian's face may not be seen in the Gunners locker room yet, as per club tradition

Arsenal wonder kid Bukayo Saka still has a lot of catching up to do as he is yet to have a space for himself in the Arsenal senior team dressing room.

The Mirror reports that the dressing rooms at the Gunners' London Colney training ground are split into two wings: one for the academy players and one for the senior squad.

The tradition at the club is that youngsters must earn their place to get their space in the senior locker room, and Saka is certainly working his way up that ladder.

He already has a hand in four goals (one goal, three assists) in six competitive games, and has started the last three Premier League games of which none ended in defeat.

All seems to be going well for the 18-year-old, who is considered a better performer than Arsenal record signing Nicolas Pepe, and is already in line to sign a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Not only that, but manager Gareth Southgate, is also keeping tabs on him, as he is eligible to play for the Three Lions and the Super Eagles of .

"We’ve got Callum Hudson-Odoi coming through and other players are emerging so quickly," Southgate said ahead of England's qualifier with the .

"You’ve got Bukayo [Saka] at Arsenal just dipping his toes in the first team as well.

"So, we’ve got really good players, we need more than three. I’ve always said that in tournaments that I played in, we always pinned our hopes on one player or two players."

Saka will be hope to be Arsenal's lucky unbeaten charm when they travel to Bramall Lane to tackle newly-promoted on October 21.