Saudi club Al-Hilal have taken a fresh step towards the transfer of their Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo to Barcelona during the current summer transfer window.

Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona, and press reports confirm both player and club want to extend that relationship into the coming period.

Saudi journalist Hamad Al-Suwailhi has revealed that Al-Hilal and the full-back's agent are currently holding verbal talks to settle his future next season.

In a tweet on his personal "X" account, Al-Suwailhi explained that Barcelona have yet to submit any official offer for Cancelo, with the matter limited to verbal enquiries.

The Portuguese joined Al-Hilal from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 and impressed in his first season. His second was another story. Dropped from the domestic squad list, he began a journey of rebellion against the Saudi club.

Al-Hilal want to settle the fate of their foreign players before the new season kicks off, especially with their squad now crowded with overseas talent above the age limit. The club can register only 8 of them in the Roshn League list.

"The Boss" begin their Saudi Roshn League campaign on Friday 14 August, facing Al-Faisaly at the Kingdom Arena in the opening round.